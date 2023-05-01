Crowdtesting platform Testbirds lands seven-figure revenue-based financing investment

Munich-based Testbirds has secured a seven-figure investment from Vienna’s Round2 Capital, a revenue-based financing provider. Testbirds says that the new capital will be used to further expand its customer base.

While Testbirds declined to comment on the exact figure received, Round2 tends to focus on companies operating in the €5-25 million ARR/year bracket, with the outlay of capital ranging between €1 to €10 million.

Since March 2014 Testbirds has raised €11.9 million via investors including Seventure Partners, b2venture, Bayern Kapital. The company’s last funding round on record is a €750,000 debt financing facility provided by Deutsche Handelsbank in late 2019.

Similar to Italy’s Unguess (formerly AppQuality) crowdtesting platform (that raised €10 million in a Series B round earlier this year), Testbirds does much what it says on the tin: crowdsources testing of various digital products for clients, focusing on quality assurance and usability.

Built around the motto: ‘Testing Reality – Real users. Real devices. Real impact’, the company claims to be able to offer clients access to over 1 million real users from all around the globe testing on more than 1.5 million real devices in their real environment.

On the investment, Round2 Capital’s Managing Partner Stefan Nagel commented, “We are impressed with Testbirds' development over the past years and believe that revenue-based financing is perfectly suited to enable further growth. We are excited to partner with Testbirds and the existing investors and support their vision to become the leading crowdtesting provider worldwide."