Jolt Energy jumps in to urban action after a €150 million investment for its ultra-fast charging network

The Dublin and Munich-based company e-mobility company Jolt Energy (Jolt) has received €150 million investment from InfraRed Capital Partners to bring its battery-buffered ultra-fast charging stations to urban areas across Europe and the US.

“Investing in rapid electric vehicle charging infrastructure aligns with our approach to supporting a low-carbon future. InfraRed has an established pedigree in investing in renewables and batteries. With our investment in Jolt, we are focusing on a sector with attractive growth potential. The expansion of ultra-fast charging stations will facilitate the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, and we are proud to partner with Jolt to play our part in the decarbonisation of transportation,” says Stephane Kofman, Partner and Head of Capital Gain Funds at InfraRed.

Combining charging stations and battery storage, Jolt charging stations speed up the traditional EV charging process - the battery storage provides additional energy - enabling up to 100 km of driving range to be charged in just 5 minutes.

“With InfraRed, Jolt has found a financing partner who supports the establishment of a forward-looking infrastructure and paves the way for the crucial change in e-mobility. Our ultra-fast charging stations equipped with powerful battery storage are the missing link in accelerating the energy and transport transition in cities. Ultra-fast charging systems are the key to unlocking the potential of EVs for city residents,” says Maurice Neligan, CEO of Jolt.