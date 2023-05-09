Helping agri-food companies measure, report, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Sweden’s Improvin’ germinates €3.5 million in seed round

Stockholm-based climatetech startup Improvin’ has raised €3.5 million in a seed funding round. The investment will allow the company to further develop its agri-food industry-focused sustainability performance platform as it prepares to roll out its services to the German, Belgian, French, and Dutch markets.

Improvin’s €3.5 million seed round was led by Pale Blue Dot and Dynamo Ventures with Axel Johnson’s FoodBridge and Paulig’s PINC participating.

With more than 70% of the agri-food industry’s planet-harming emissions originating at the source of production, there’s a surprisingly low level of visibility as to where improvements can be made. And this is exactly where Improvin’ is stepping into the picture with its sustainability performance platform that provides producers with a series of mechanisms designed to measure and provide recommendations on where emissions reduction, as well as biodiversity improvement actions, can take place.

Working with clients including Oatly, Berte Qvarn, KLF, and Varaslättens Lagerhus, Improvin’s hybrid approach combines the scalability of remote sensing with the precision of growers’ inputs. The platform provides verified Scope 3 calculations traced down to land-management units without gathering the data manually.

On the investment, Dynamo Ventures’ co-founder and Managing Partner Jon Bradford commented, “Improvin's deep integration into the agri-food supply chains provides a granular understanding of emissions and a unique insight into reducing emissions and boosting biodiversity.”