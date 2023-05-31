Bettermaps takes on the Titans, raises €200,000 in pre-seed round

Oviedo, Spain-based digital mapping platform Bettermaps has raised €200,000 in a pre-seed round via sever undisclosed angel investors. The investment round is aimed at supporting the company’s continued growth, namely through the expansion of the sales and marketing teams, as it ramps up the customer acquisition phase of its journey.

A member of the Lanzadera accelerator, Bettermaps founder and CEO Pablo Viejo and Co. are throwing a healthy dose of AI at the map-making process, allowing users to create their own maps via natural language technologies. The funding round will see the startup now expand this lineup to additional products including biographies, book routes, and film locations, all leveraging the company’s geospatial data analysis and AI+ML know-how.

“We are excited to have closed this round of financing and to have the support of experienced investors,” commented Viejo. “We will use these funds to improve our digital mapping platform and expand our team to continue offering our customers an exceptional experience creating and editing custom maps.”