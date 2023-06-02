🎙️ Sex, Money, Creative Equity, Travel, AI, and Jeff - the Drive at Five - Episode 35

With the team finally recovered from anything and everything that was the Tech.eu Summit, we're back guns a-blazin'.

This week we're talkin':

- Sex tech - it's not what people think it is.

- Quinky is a company that's developing an app providing sex education through gamification for Gen-Z’s

- "We are after all the IP branch of the oldest industry in the world – Sex’ and ‘Social permission and the confidence to ask for what they want in the bedroom because that transcends to the boardroom" - Dominique Karetsos, CEO of the Healthy Pleasure Group.

- Elaine Burke in the Business Post Connected goes into detail about different areas of sex tech.

- British digital bank Monzo has hit profitability for the first time.

- Klarna, the Swedish buy now, pay later company, also recently unveiled that it has halved its net loss in the first quarter.

- Revolut is definitely not profitable yet, but it has announced reaching over 30 million retail customers making 400 million transactions a month.

- Taxfix has laid off 20% of its staff — 120 employees — as part of wider restructuring of the business aimed at cutting costs.

- Vitamin has folded.

- John Reynolds knows fintech.

- Creative equity is the new investment.

- Today global travel experiences platform and marketplace GetYourGuide, announced the closing of $194 million in equity and credit financing.

- NVIDIA was and then they weren't, but either way, the keynote was hot shiz.

- AI made the cover of TIME Magazine.

- More letters about AI. Probably lost in the post.

- OpenAI is handing out cold hard cash.

- Italy bans, unbans, and now establishes a state-backed fund to support AI startups.

- Japan says copyright, schmopyright when it comes to training AI.

- Your honour, ChatGPT has no further questions.

- Spanish startup Jeff never closed a €90 million round, hasn’t paid employees for nine months, and is now filing for bankruptcy.

