🎙️ Sex, Money, Creative Equity, Travel, AI, and Jeff - the Drive at Five - Episode 35

With the team finally recovered from anything and everything that was the Tech.eu Summit, we're back guns a-blazin'.
This week we're talkin':
- Sex tech - it's not what people think it is.
- Quinky is a company that's developing an app providing sex education through gamification for Gen-Z’s
- "We are after all the IP branch of the oldest industry in the world – Sex’ and ‘Social permission and the confidence to ask for what they want in the bedroom because that transcends to the boardroom" - Dominique Karetsos, CEO of the Healthy Pleasure Group.
- Elaine Burke in the Business Post Connected goes into detail about different areas of sex tech.
- British digital bank Monzo has hit profitability for the first time.
- Klarna, the Swedish buy now, pay later company, also recently unveiled that it has halved its net loss in the first quarter.
- Revolut is definitely not profitable yet, but it has announced reaching over 30 million retail customers making 400 million transactions a month.
- Taxfix has laid off 20% of its staff — 120 employees — as part of wider restructuring of the business aimed at cutting costs.
- Vitamin has folded.
- John Reynolds knows fintech.
- Creative equity is the new investment.
- Today global travel experiences platform and marketplace GetYourGuide, announced the closing of $194 million in equity and credit financing.
- NVIDIA was and then they weren't, but either way, the keynote was hot shiz.
- AI made the cover of TIME Magazine.
- More letters about AI. Probably lost in the post.
- OpenAI is handing out cold hard cash.
- Italy bans, unbans, and now establishes a state-backed fund to support AI startups.
- Japan says copyright, schmopyright when it comes to training AI.
- Your honour, ChatGPT has no further questions.
- Spanish startup Jeff never closed a €90 million round, hasn’t paid employees for nine months, and is now filing for bankruptcy.
All this and a whole lot more in this week's Drive at Five! If you've enjoyed this show, be sure to like, subscribe, tell your friends, tell your enemies, hell, tell your dog too.
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments