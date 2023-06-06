Printful adds Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal and more to client roster via Snow Commerce acquisition

Latvian-founded Printful has acquired American e-commerce company Snow Commerce for an undisclosed figure. The move is aimed at further upping Printful’s presence in the enterprise sector, as Snow Commerce is a managed service provider for clients including Warner Bros. Discovery, and NBCUniversal.

The combined organisation will offer an end-to-end e-commerce solution for enterprises including programme strategy, website and product creation, fan engagement, and on-demand international production, and distribution.

For now, not much will change at Snow Commerce, as the company’s founder and CEO Rick Simpson will remain on board and lead now Printful’s enterprise business division under the Snow Commerce brand.

“Joining forces with Printful allows us to provide a fully-integrated solution, with the highest quality on a global scale, tailored to each brand, and operated by experts in every facet of e-commerce,” said Simpson. “This will lead to even more engaging experiences for fans, and larger and stronger fandoms for our clients.”