Sequoia-backed Bento boxed up by Linktree

Opening its doors to the public this past February, the Sequoia-backed more-than-just-a-link-in-bio tool has been acquired by Linktree.
Dan Taylor 8 hours ago
Berlin-based Bento has been acquired by category creator leader Linktree in a deal described as “a symbiotic relationship — a collaboration between an experienced category leader and a driven, curious upstart.” Terms, conditions, and figures remain undisclosed.

Interestingly, Bento co-founder and CEO Sélim Benayat lists Bento’s origin as May 2022, and the Sequoia Arc programme startup only opened its doors to the general public in February of this year. Genesis to acquisition in just over a year. 

The acquisition will see the entire Bento team join Linktree later this month. However.

Over on the other side of the globe, in conjunction with the announcement of the acquisition of Bento, Melbourne-based Linktree, which counts 35 million “Linkers” worldwide and claims to attract 40,000 sign-ups a day, is turning its focus squarely to its largest market, the United States, and slimming its Australian and New Zealand-based staff by 27%.

