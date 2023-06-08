Climate Tech

Checking in with 'climate fintech' scale-up Doconomy: An interview with CEO Mathias Wikström

We had a chat with Mathias Wikström, CEO of Swedish climate fintech company Doconomy, to learn more about its platform, which measures climate and social impact in the financial services industry.
Robin Wauters 6 hours ago
We caught up with Mathias Wikström, CEO of Sweden's Doconomy, to learn more about its platform to measure climate and social impact in the financial services industry.

The Stockholm-based scale-up, which recently acquired fellow Swedish financial wellbeing fintech Dreams Technology for an undisclosed sum, last raised funding back in September 2021.

We asked Wikström what's been up with the business since, if fresh financing will (need) to be raised, and learned more about how the company helps banks, brands, and consumers better understand and reduce their environmental impact.

You can watch the video on YouTube here.

