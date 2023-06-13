Generative AI is an “absolute game-changer” and will be as revolutionary as email, say experts, but they caution it will take time for fintechs to reap the benefits

In this podcast, we chat with Alexandra Mousavizadeh, an economist who benchmarks banks’ adoption of AI, and Christian Trummer, the co-founder and CTO of crypto company Bitpanda, about the potential of AI.

Mousavizadeh says generative AI will be as transformative as email and “change the way we work”.

“The release of ChatGPT has put AI at the top of mind of every CEO in every sector,” she says.

But she caveats this by saying generative AI is not a “plug and play” and highlights the challenge of running Large Language Models (LLMs), the algorithmic basis for AI-powered Chatbots like ChatGPT, on financial data.

Trummer, meanwhile, predicts that in the future amid the rise of generative AI, “everyone will need to be a prompt engineer”.

Bitpanda has recently made a whopping $10m investment in AI and Trummer discusses how the money will be spent and what impact the technology will have on his business and fintech more broadly.