Squake raises €3.5 million to power carbon calculations for travel and logistic industries

Berlin-based climate tech start-up Squake calculates carbon emissions on travel booking sites and logistics software via its seamless API integration tool.

Having emerged from the Lufthansa Innovation Hub in 2021, it has conscious travel in its DNA, priding itself on ‘precise carbon calculations’ of travel whether its flights, shipping, car rentals, hotels or logistics.

The company has raised €3.5 million in a round led by Simon Capital, including Schenker Ventures, Rivus Capital and existing investors Neosfer and Backbone Ventures.

“While supply chain improvements have been made – from sustainable fuels to engine optimisation and plastic reduction – decision-makers in all areas are still lacking key knowledge to make more sustainable purchasing decisions. Sustainability and business go hand-in-hand, but trust is vital to make this partnership work. Our investors and corporate partners are a testament to the trust we’ve built already – but there’s much more to be done and no more time to waste,” says Squake CEO Philipp von Lamezan who founded the company with Dan Kreibich.

The fresh funding will be used for technology R&D, new hires and growth in strategic markets.

“To us, SQUAKE clearly stands apart from competitors through its unique history of being born from and built for the industry. Seeing industry names like Reed & Mackay, HomeToGo or DB Schenker partner with SQUAKE is a shout-out to its impressive product and means millions of people can already benefit from its cutting-edge technology,” adds Jan Leicht, Partner at Simon Capital.

Main image: Squake founders Dan Kreibich and Philipp von Lamezan(source: Lufthansa Group)