The new Bolt 6 scooter knows when you are riding badly, and prompts riders to practice safe parking

Bolt has unveiled its swanky new Bolt 6 scooter – soon to be seen in Lisbon, Riga and Tallinn where it will deploy its first 1000 units by the end of July 2023.

The Estonian founded mobility company has revamped its scooter offering with sensors, microprocessors, data mining capabilities and precision technologies. These scooters will be on the lookout for how you are riding and will able to detect if you are riding tandem, skidding or abrupt breaking, and any collisions, all in real time – all part of its SafeRide System.

Scooters have longer range batteries - 90 km on a single charge – and a smart parking system so riders can practice more responsible parking. It also has a new built in LED display, suspension and a bigger front wheel. The lifespan of this model is expected to be 8 years.

“Our new Bolt 6 scooter was created by our team of engineers to address the needs of cities and riders. Designing a scooter in-house gives us full control of software and hardware, enabling us to continuously upgrade the safety features that we provide to riders and pedestrians. Owning the full process of scooter development and production also means stricter quality control and higher safety standards. At the same time, we don’t overpay for supplier and manufacturer margins. This allows us to forward the cost savings to our customers through more affordable scooter rides,” said Dmitri Pivovarov, VP for Rentals at Bolt.

Images: Bolt 6 (source: Bolt)