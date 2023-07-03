Data/Research

June 2023: Deals, exits, and beach blankets

Closing out the first half of the year, we saw 421 funding deals take place across the European tech ecosystem, totaling €5.8 billion. While it's far too early to call it, this month-over-month increase in funding might signal a renewed confidence in the market. That, or a mad dash to get to the beach for the summer holidays.
Tamara Djurickovic 5 hours ago
With summer holidays on just about everyone's mind right now, the traditional funding news push was apparent over the course of June. The level of investments was higher by almost 35% compared to the month before, including outlier-of-the-year award nominee Mistral AI, which after just one month in business, secured a €100+ million deal. June also saw a few new unicorns crowned, returning the status perhaps back to its days of rarity and meaningfulness. 

By the numbers:

According to the Tech.eu database, European tech companies raised €5.8 billion in June over 421 deals. This shows a growth of almost 35% compared to the previous month (€4.3 billion raised in May). This marks the second month in a row of investment growth, but before we call this a recovery, we'll be keeping a close eye on activities over the summer months and see how things develop.

