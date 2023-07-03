Istanbul’s Rierino is raring to go after raising $1.25 million to expand its low-code ecommerce solution across Europe

Istanbul-based start-up Rierino is making ecommerce technology more accessible, to most, through its low-code micro-service development platform. Its plug-and-play scenario mixes composable commerce, embedded intelligence, and low-code/no-code (LCNC) capabilities, giving users the opportunity to build their ecommerce system without the expense or in-depth knowledge of a technical team.

The start-up which was founded in 2020 by Berkin Ozmen, Utku Sarioz, and Mine Ozmen has just raised a $1.25 million Seed funding round which will fuel its growth further into Europe.

Funding comes by way of the Future Impact Fund which brings together Tacirler Portfoy, one of Turkey's largest independent investment firms, and Vestel Ventures, the investment arm of a leading multinational conglomerate.

“We are delighted to announce our fundraise and backing of such esteemed investors. Their global vision, retail know-how, and strong focus on R&D will be highly valuable assets for our team,” says Sarioz, who’s ‘vision’ is “to help ambitious growth companies differentiate and compete with their technology where business users and data scientists are direct contributors.”

“Rierino is uniquely-positioned in the fast-growing low-code/no-code space with its hyper-flexible solutions that easily adapt to companies’ internal strategy, competition, and customer drivers. Developed by a highly-experienced founding team, the technology is intuitive and efficient further supporting its high growth potential<' says says Vestel Ventures CEO and Investment Committee Member, Metin Salt. "We foresee that Rierino’s unparalleled capabilities will be well-received in the market at a global scale. We expect that it is the right technology and timing for the investment and that it will increase the value of the company rapidly and provide significant returns to our fund in financial terms."

Main Image: Rierino founders (source: Rierino)