GET Protocol says its disrupting the ticketing markets as it gets $4.5 million in funding

NFT ticketing firm believes GET Protocol believes ticketing is the ‘ultimate onboarding mechanism for mainstream consumers into Web3’ and suggests this can be done through rewarding their fandom and attendance with a digital NFT-based collectible from the event.

The firm claims that 'more than four million blockchain-based tickets have been issued using the protocol’s tooling for artists such as Ne-Yo, Gucci Mane, Lewis Capaldi, Louis C.K' - done through 'integrated ticketing companies around the world'. It claims that no scraping or reselling of tickets outside of terms of sale has occurred with these tickets.

The protocol has fully on-chain ticketing economics, 'where integrator partners pay for protocol usage via the GET token whilst ensuring attendees have a seamless purchasing experience in local FIAT currency'.

The company has raised a $4.5 million Seed round which was led by Flow Ventures includes Animoca Brands, Redbeard Ventures, Funfair Ventures, and Sebastien Borget, (the co-founder of The Sandbox) and various other funds.

‘We are thrilled to have completed this important step for the protocol. After laying low and building out the tooling that generates significant interest from the biggest decision makers in the events industry, we are now stepping into the spotlight,” Maarten Bloemers, CEO and co-founder of GET Protocol. “The strategic investors that are a part of this seed round provide us not only with ensured continuity but also most importantly the network and know-how to vigorously scale up our business across the board and grab the attention within the Web3 space.’

Main image source: Get Protocol