Rocsys refuels with €33 million to bring autonomous charging to EV charge points

Remember the good (not for the environment) old days where you’d rock up to the petrol station, flick open your petrol cap and the attendant would fill up your tank? Well, Rocsys is bringing that level of pure comfort to EV charging stations. Using ‘soft roboctics’ and ‘AI-based computer vision’ the Dutch start-up is ‘redefining’ the charging experience and it says that with a bit of tinkering it can transform any charger to do the same.

It has just bagged itself a €33 million Series A funding round which it says is a ‘roughly equal spilt’ of equity and debt financing. The financing will allow the company to supercharge its presence in the US and Europe.

The round was led by SEB Greentech Venture Capital, and includes Graduate Entrepreneur, the European Investment Bank, and returning investor Forward.One.

“At SEB, we invest in companies with proven sustainability impact, real-world and scalable use cases, and strong growth,” says Mikko Huumo, Investment Manager at SEB. “Rocsys makes electrification practical for vehicles ranging from personal autonomous cars to continuously operating heavy-duty equipment, a major source of emissions. We are thrilled to lead the company’s funding round and accelerate the sustainable transportation revolution.”

Rocsys also welcomes four new members to its Board of Advisors - Mikko Huumo of SEB, Frederik Gerner, and Jan Willem Friso of Forward.One, and new chairperson Dr. Gregor Matthies.

“There’s too much friction in the EV charging process today, creating needless barriers to sustainable transportation. That’s why we created a technology-agnostic solution that converts any charger into a fully automated experience, maximising the return on investment and sustainability impact of already-installed charging infrastructure. With this Series A funding, we’re bringing this breakthrough solution to more customers and industries worldwide," adds Rocsys co-founder and CEO Crijn Bouman.

Main image: Rocsys robotic charger (source rocsys.com)