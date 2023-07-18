Video interview: Dronamics CEO Svilen Rangelov on building the first cargo drone airline in the world (out of Bulgaria)

Bulgarian cargo drone manufacturer Dronamics today extended its pre-Series A funding round to raise €2 million euro from private investors exclusively via SeedBlink, the Romania-based crowdfunding platform.

A few months back, the company raised $40 million right before completing the first successful flight of its flagship aircraft, the Black Swan.

As the deep tech firm gears up to close a Series A round, Dronamics wants to build on the momentum by commercialising its drone.

We caught up with one of the two brothers who co-founded the company, CEO Svilen Rangelov, to learn more about the startup's fascinating journey.

You can also watch the interview on YouTube.