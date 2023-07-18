Bringing 'natural and sustainable solutions' to the food and agri sectors, Aviwell raises €9 million to further develop its AI-based discovery platform

Aviwell, an AI-based discovery platform for the agri and food sectors, has raised a €9 million Seed round co-led by Elaia Partners and MFS. It says that the new funding will go towards developing ‘natural and sustainable solutions that improve animal growth and provide food security – at a fraction of today’s cost.’The commercial focus of the company is now on sizable international agri-food markets such as broiler chickens and aquaculture.

Founded by Mouli Ramani and Rémy Burcelin the French-based deep-tech company, said to be ‘operating at the intersection of data and life sciences’ is also the recipient of grants from European Innovation Council (EIC) and the Banque publique d'investissement of France (BPIFrance).

“Aviwell has developed a world-class hybrid AI-based Discovery Platform that will unlock new, more sustainable solutions for the global livestock industry. We are proud to be part of this adventure with Mouli, Remy and the entire team since the beginning. This investment is a testament to the growing need for Digital and Life Sciences meeting together to take on global opportunities,” says Florian Denis, Investment Director at Elaia.