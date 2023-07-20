Zelt's platform consolidates the vendors and processes of the employee lifecycle - it raises $3.5 million in Seed funding

Zelt’s HR self-service platform gives companies a central place to manage all their HR, IT and financial operations across the employee lifecycle - automating the HR, payroll, onboarding and expenses processes.

The UK-based start-up has raised $3.5 million in a Seed funding round. The round was co-led by Episode 1 Ventures and Village Global, and includes angel investment from Charlie Songhurst, Mandeep Singh, Felix Leuschner and Daniel Hegarty.

“As soon as we started using Zelt’s product we got excited. Chris has flipped the conventional thinking on its head and prioritised the employee journey right from the start. Zelt has worked out what services every employee needs and puts them on a timeline that makes the most sense for the user. Onboard in minutes with the right device and payroll configuration, setup software tools and schedule workflows, and then add to that as the relationship evolves." says Paul McNabb, partner at Episode 1 Ventures.

Zelt counts One Trading, Two Inc, Deblock, Mumsnet and One Dome amongst its clients.

“In the US, many of our portfolio companies have already replaced their HRIS with a more powerful platform such as Rippling, and seen immediate customer ROI. This trend is now spreading across the globe, and Zelt is one of the best products we have seen in the market. So we are extremely keen to support Chris as he continues to further improve the product and scale internationally," says Anne Dwane, co-founder and partner at Village Global (the venture firm backed by Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg).

Main image: Zelt founder and CEO Chris Priebe