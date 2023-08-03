Data/Research

Report: July 2023's biggest deals, exits and summer slowdown

In July 2023, the Tech.eu research team tracked European tech companies raising approximately €4.7 billion in over 353 deals.
Tamara Djurickovic 7 hours ago
Report: July 2023's biggest deals, exits and summer slowdown
The beginning of the month brings us new data on the state of the European tech ecosystem. Although the “The European tech ecosystem: H1 2023 Report” showed us that in first half of 2023 the Europe is still behind 2021 and 2022’s numbers and by the end of the year it will be difficult to reach the level of investments of these two years; for better or for worse. However, the data for 2023, month over month, confirms that when it comes to the volume and the number of investments, no major deviations can be seen.

The numbers

According to the Tech.eu database, European tech companies raised €4.7 billion in July over 353 deals. This shows a drop of almost 20% compared to the previous month (€5.8 billion raised in June) and almost 50% compared to the same period last year (€9.5 billion raised in July 2022).

July 2023 in European Tech
July 2023 in European Tech
Report: July 2023's biggest deals, exits and summer slowdown
All