The European tech ecosystem: H1 2023 Report

As we round the corner into the second half of 2023, how are things shaping up for the European tech ecosystem? Where do investors stand and what verticals are the most popular? We've run the numbers and summarized our findings.
Tamara Djurickovic 2 hours ago
Throughout the year we track various data points across the European tech ecosystem, and the mid-year mark is a great time to review numbers and highlight significant milestones and what the implications might be, as well as identify trends.

Our month-over-month data indicates some healing after a huge drop in funding levels evident at the end of last and the beginning of this year. With that said, it's important to note that when it comes to the data for the first half of 2023, Europe is still well behind 2021 and 2022's numbers. An alternative way of looking at this data is a 'return to normalcy' following the funding frenzy that was the pandemic.

