Children's speech therapy platform Marble Therapy bags £3.1M funding and appoints a new CEO

UK speech therapy platform Mable Therapy has received £3.1 million in funding from Gresham House Ventures and bagged itself a new CEO - Oli White joins the firm from his most recent appointment as COO at Doc Adobe. Also, Andrea Carr, will also join Mable as independent chair.

The health tech platform which was founded by Martha Currie and Elliot Agró in 2015 provides access to a nationwide network of therapists. Patients can access 1-2-1 sessions in children’s speech and language therapy and counselling services.

Marble said that fresh funds will 'facilitate the development of an intra-therapy app designed to engage and empower children beyond session hours, and school screening tools to help educators in assessing students' mental health and speech and language needs'.

“This investment will enable us to extend our reach in the sectors where our technology is already helping schools and other care providers to support children facing complex challenges. With Gresham House Ventures’ outstanding track record of working with businesses in this sector, Mable is well-positioned to accelerate its growth trajectory in the coming years," says White.

“Mable’s technology transforms the lives of children in their crucial early stages of development. There is significant growth potential for Mable within the wider education and health sectors where its technology offering can drive meaningful efficiencies for public service providers. Martha and Elliot have built an excellent business that is backed by a wealth of clinical and technological expertise, and we are confident that Mable can continue to revolutionise the provision of this vital support across the UK," says Benjamin Faulkner, associate director at Gresham House Ventures.

Mable Therapy was advised on the transaction by Zuleika Salter and James Balicki at finnCap Group.