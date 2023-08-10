SHS Capital acquires majority stake in life sciences robotics firm Essert

German private equity firm SHS Capital, whose investments focus on European healthcare companies, has acquired a majority share in life sciences robotics company Essert - the fourth transaction from its SHS VI fund. This comes only a month after it acquired a majority stake in Dutch firm CAM Bioceramics.

Baden-Württemberg-based Essert was founded in 2012 and over the past eleven years the firm has developed flexible robotics for the pharmaceutical and life science industry. Its Essert MicroFactory product is ‘an intelligent and modular production platform’, it can form a fully scalable production line consisting of a network of several advanced robotic workstations.

"We are delighted to have SHS on board. We will be able to benefit from SHS's long-standing sector expertise and wide network in the healthcare sector to expand our customer base and further accelerate growth," says Essert's CEO Christopher Essert, who will continue to hold a significant stake in the company alongside SHS after the transaction. No other details of the deal were disclosed.

"Essert is a prime example of the focus of our newly launched SHS VI fund generation. As an established, medium-sized company that anticipated the challenges of tomorrow's production in the pharmaceutical and life science sectors early on, it perfectly addresses the current trend in the industry and has the opportunity to establish itself as a European market leader," says SHS partner Dr. Cornelius Maas.