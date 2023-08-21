Kamma raises £3.6M for geospatial tech advancing climate change solutions

UK property data and analytics firm Kamma combines its data collection and address-matching technology with analysis to provide the fastest routes to net zero. Kamma’s data powers climate change solutions ranging from ESG risk management and reporting to retrofit optimisation solutions.

The firm has raised a £3.6 million funding round which was led by Clean Growth Fund and includes previous backers Triple Point and Pi Labs, and new support from Conduit EIS Impact Fund and Kiilto Ventures. The fresh funding will allow Kamma to expand its data engine which serves both the residential and commercial property markets in the UK.

“At this crucial juncture in the Built Environment’s fight against climate change, it is particularly valuable to have the support of Clean Growth Fund, one of the leading climate-tech investors in the country. Their decision to invest is testament to the strength of both our technology and the team that built it. Already ahead of the market, the investment will enable Kamma to move faster and in particular build our services for the commercial property sector, ” says Orla Shields, CEO and co-founder of Kamma.

“Kamma’s technology is already making a contribution to the sector but there is undoubtedly scope and opportunity for Kamma to do so much more. With our investment and active support, we are confident that Orla and her team will build Kamma into a highly successful business, making an important contribution to the net zero challenge,” says Susannah McClintock, Investment Partner at Clean Growth Fund.