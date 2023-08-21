Frankfurt's leonardo.impact secures €555K Pre-seed funding for impact reporting

Frankfurt-based impact reporting platform leonardo. impact has received €555,000 in Pre-seed funding in a round led by Hessian-based investor bmh and includes eight angel investors. The funding will allow leonardo. impact to grow its offering and fuel innovation as it seeks additional ‘impact measurement to create positive change for its clients’.

"We need to develop better and simpler technology, based on scientific standards, so that sustainability data can be trusted again,” says Jan Moellmann, CEO leonardo. impact

"We are very excited to join the team of visionary and experienced investors, especially given the difficulties startups face in raising funding in the current market. It underscores the importance of impact measurement serving the needs of funders and impact-driven companies looking to want to bring about, serves,” says Stephan Gross, bmh.