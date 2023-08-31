Advancing spacetech: ReOrbit raises $7.4M in seed funding

Today ReOrbit, a Helsinki-based leading provider of software-enabled satellites announced the completion of an oversubscribed Seed funding round for US $7.4 million.

Founded in 2019, ReOrbit provides autonomous and interconnected satellites optimised for efficient and reliable delivery of customer space-related data.

The company enables real-time dataflow in space and provides Earth Observation and SatCom operators with flight software, satellite platforms, and complete systems.

With highly flexible software-first architecture, ReOrbit can adapt its satellites to different missions and support any payloads with powerful flight capabilities whilst keeping cost and time-to-orbit low.

ReOrbit has been profitable since its founding. It works with the most prominent entities within security, satcom and Earth observation. Business Finland, the European Space Agency and the European Commission support its technology.

According to Sethu Saveda Suvanam, CEO and Founder of ReOrbit:

"Our outstanding team is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the highest global quality, security and operability standards. We can now accelerate our development strategy, focusing on international expansion and products that make a difference. We have a very strong pipeline, and this funding will enable us to deliver multiple space systems".

The funding is led by Inventure VC, along with participation from 10x Founders, existing investor Icebreaker.vc, Expansion, and Yes VC.

Tuomas Kosonen, Partner at Inventure VC shared:

"ReOrbit represents the next frontier of the new space economy. We are happy to support the rapid growth of the company and its continuous impressive work on advancing breakthrough technologies in space."

Lead image provided by ReOrbit.