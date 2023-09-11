DMEXCO 2023: the countdown is on!

Get ready for DMEXCO 2023, Europe’s leading digital marketing & tech event, taking place in Cologne on September 20 & 21. Highly acclaimed developers and visionaries from the martech world will be flocking to the Rhine metropolis to discuss the latest trends and developments and present their exciting new solutions.

Exhibitors at DMEXCO 2023: from startups to big players

DMEXCO has a wide range of exhibitors in store for you: from innovative startups to pioneering major corporations, the marketing and tech world will be coming together at the digital economy’s business and network platform.

Aleph Group – a dynamic network of global digital expertise and technology-driven solutions for developing digital ecosystems – will be among the top exhibitors.

In addition, DMEXCO 2023 will be hosting not only giant companies including Google Germany, Huawei, and Microsoft Germany, but also influential associations such as medianet berlinbrandenburg e. V. and the German Association for the Digital Economy (BVDW), which is DMEXCO’s ideational partner.

You’ll also have the opportunity to meet many more exhibitors, including FreeWheel, HCLSoftware, Pimcore, Salesforce, Snap Camera, and United Internet Media – the list goes on.

A diverse spectrum of topics at DMEXCO 2023

Every year, DMEXCO welcomes industry leaders, marketing and media professionals, tech pioneers, and innovators.

The DMEXCO Worlds will be taking an in-depth look at their individual focal themes: agencies, e-commerce, media, and tech. At the World of Tech, exhibitors and speakers from the conference program will be exploring hot topics on the Tech Stage, including VR/AR, 5G & connectivity, cybersecurity, and cloud computing.

The fascinating topic of Web3 will once again be given a fitting platform this year when w3.vision, Europe’s biggest Web3 use case conference, has its second installment after its successful debut at last year’s DMEXCO. Here, you can look forward to unique deep dives into the Web3 plans of leading companies when adidas, Highsnobiety, H&M, Bertelsmann, Mercedes, and Lufthansa present their Web3 and metaverse use cases.

In addition to informative sessions, w3.vision will also be offering excellent opportunities to network with the entire EU-wide Web3 & metaverse community.

Speakers at DMEXCO 2023: the who’s who of the digital industry

The endless exhibition highlights are reflected by the high-caliber conference program, which is set to serve up thrilling sessions full of valuable insights on the Center Stage, Tech Stage, E-Commerce Stage, and all other stages.

For example, on the opening day of DMEXCO on September 20, Gaurav Bhaya (VP & GM Google Ads, Measurement) will be delivering the keynote “The Great Ads Shift: Looking ahead with Google AI”, which will explore how advertising is currently evolving against the backdrop of new AI technologies and the end of old technologies, such as third-party cookies.

On the Center Stage on September 20, curious minds with a thirst for knowledge can look forward to a presentation by François-Xavier Pierrel (Group Chief Data Officer, JCDecaux) on the topic of “Unleashing transformation through adtech”, which will focus on the steps that companies need to take to join the dynamic world of digital advertising.

As part of w3.vision, Dr. Dorit Meyer (Project Manager Innovation Promotion and Technology Transfer, KölnBusiness Wirtschaftsförderung), Jan-Paul Laarmann (Innovation Manager Creative Industry, KölnBusiness Wirtschaftsförderung), Kristian Kerkhoff (Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Demodern), and Jonas Rothe (Managing Director, TimeRide) will assemble on the Tech Stage to discuss important new trends in the area of extended reality, virtual reality, and augmented reality in marketing during a panel entitled “From Meta to Spatial Computing: Expanding Marketing Realities”.

On the first event day, Vicktoria Klich (Co-Founder, w3.fund) will also be delivering a keynote on the Tech Stage as part of w3.vision: in “State of Web3 in 2023”, she’ll be debunking misconceptions about Web3 and presenting success stories, practical use cases, and notable failures. In short, she’ll be shining a spotlight on the status quo of Web3.

