Elby is turning buildings into EV-charging cooperatives

Today, Danish wind-powered EV-charging company Elby is launching a new type of charging solution that transforms buildings into cooperative charging stations.

Towards 2030, most cars in Denmark will run on electricity, meaning that cities must be able to charge up to 20 times as many electric cars as today.

This requires new thinking and different charging solutions that can scale up much faster and cheaper than kerbside chargers and charging stations today.

Elby's new charging solution connects the power supply of multi-storey buildings with the cars on the street. The charger (~11 kW) is located on private property, well protected in the wall of the apartment building, and the car owner uses their own cable to get the power across the pavement.

The cable is held securely in place with a small rubber sleeve.

Elby's philosophy is to set up chargers where the cars are already parked 95% of the time, so that they can charge for longer periods, especially while electricity is cheapest and greenest.

The business model is based on a cooperative mindset, where the building owners get a share of the profits, up to 60%, depending on how much is charged every week.

The price for charging is expected to be DKK 2 + the cost of electricity, which will be among the lowest in the Danish urban market. There are no subscriptions or hidden fees.

Where a building is jointly owned, e.g. in a cooperative or owner's association, the residents profit from the charger.

The patent pending chargers can be pre-ordered, with the initiative expected to begin in Greater Copenhagen in the first half of 2024.

For cooperative, owner-occupied and public housing, Elby will seek to cover the outlay for the charger.

Lead image: Elby.