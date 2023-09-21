Startup Wise Guys and Specialist VC invest in Lithuania's AskToSell's AI sales agents

Vilnius-based AI platform AskToSell has raised a €100,000 pre-seed round to build its sales automation platform which deploys ‘superhuman-like’ autonomous AI sales agents in a bid to help SMBs scale without burning up all their runway on sales team and customer acquisition costs – something founders Laimonas Noreika and Karolis Januškas had already experienced their previous venture Ziticity.

Startup Wise Guys and Specialist VC were involved in the funding round.

”We were the first investor in the previous startup founded by Laimonas and Karolis. Seeing their grit and teamwork, we were sure we’d invest in any new venture they build. And here we are, being the first believers again. AskToSell is solving a real and large problem and the team is well positioned to grow rapidly in the sales automation to SMBs market,” says Startup Wise Guys Global CEO, Cristobal Alonso.

AskToSell claims that its autonomous agents can run at a ‘x10-30 lower cost compared to human labour’. The agents focus on small deals, automating such tasks as contacting your leads, qualifying, preparing proposals, handling objections, and closing the deals

"Sales reps hate these repetitive tasks and copy-paste transactional sales, so implementing AskToSell will give you a lot of fans in the company and enable reps to focus on bigger deals,” says Noreika.

Lead image: AskToSell's founders Laimonas Noreika and Karolis Januškas. Photo: Uncredited.