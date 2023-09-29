PandasAI raises $1.1M in Pre-Seed round for AI-powered data analysis

PandasAI, a German startup that’s building a conversational AI assistant for data analysis, has raised $1.1 million in a Pre-Seed funding round. Operating as a solo organisation thus far, the investment is slated to help founder Gabriele Venturi to engage in a hiring spree in order to scale the business.

The Pre-Seed round was provided via Luxembour’s Runa Capital, London-based Episode1, and Vento, the Italian arm of the Agnelli family’s holding company, Exor Ventures.

While PandasAI is more of an infrastructure offer rather than a consumer product, what Gabriele has done is integrate a generative AI-powered conversational aspect to the widely-used Python data analysis library pandas.

Essentially, PandasAI, an open-source project under the MIT license, is using the pandas llm, a lightweight Python library that extends pandas to allow querying datasets, to make prompts better and more effective.

After garnering a great deal of attention on GitHub and racking up more than 8,600 stars, according to PandasAI, several undisclosed Fortune 500 companies have approached the startup to commence the development of several pilot projects.

Amongst PandasAI enthusiasts is Celia Lozano Grijalba, head of data & AI at IT Services and IT Consulting firm Bosonit, whose LinkedIn post notes:

“👉 Merging the power of generative AI with the well-loved Pandas library, this revolutionary tool enables users to perform advanced data analysis tasks like never before. ✨ With Pandas AI, you can now:

➡️ Ask questions about your dataset 📊

➡️ Get answers to Advanced Analytical Functions 🧠

➡️ Support for alpacas (coming soon)”

Venturi further elaborates on the future of PandasAI:

“PandasAI's vision is to render data analysis accessible, enabling decision-makers to swiftly and effectively make data-driven decisions. “We are building an AI assistant that won’t only use data to answer questions, but will also help users to clarify their original ask, when needed, to ask the right questions. Companies will be able to deploy it in their private environments and generate insights related to their specific organisation.”

Runa Capital’s Paris-based senior associate Maxime Corbani, who originally spotted PandasAI for the firm concludes:

"Gabriele's execution and the support of the PandasAI community have established it as the leading open-source solution for conversational data analysis. “Data analysts still spend a lot of time gathering, cleaning, merging and analyzing internal data. PandasAI automates the entire pipeline and helps produce insights.”

