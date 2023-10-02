Stanley Capital Partners invests in hyper-automation specialist Roboyo

Today, healthcare and resource efficiency private equity investor Stanley Capital Partners (SCP) announces an investment in Roboyo, the world's largest specialist hyper-automation company.

Roboyo helps large corporates implement and manage a full spectrum of AI-powered automation technologies, creating hybrid human digital workforces and elevating enterprise performance gains.

Founded in Germany in 2014, Roboyo is the world's largest hyper automation professional services company, now with locations across 15 countries

Its holistic approach to process automation helps businesses re-engineer enterprise operations, performing processes at many times the speed, a fraction of the cost and with zero errors, significantly improving both employee and customer experience.

Roboyo has grown to over 600 employees across 15 countries and four continents through organic growth methods and strategic acquisitions. It provides services including conversational AI, IDP, low code/no code, and RPA technologies to clients, including Santander, Heineken, Puma, DHL, Credit Suisse, Scania, and ING.

SCP will partner with the existing private equity backers, MML Capital and the management team.

SCP is a fast-growing, European-focused, mid-market private equity firm with proven expertise in finding and creating value within healthcare and resource efficiency growth markets.

James Brooks, Founding Partner and Head of Resource Efficiency at Stanley Capital Partners, commented:

"We are delighted to announce this investment into Roboyo, with its market-leading position in a core sector for SCP and a significant moment in the development of Stanley Capital with its first commitment in the Resource Efficiency market. AI and automation are the secret weapons to accelerate our ability to address climate change and successfully achieve the "do no harm" business models we need in place by 2050."

Nicolas Hess, Co-Founder and CEO at Roboyo, added:

"I am thrilled to welcome Stanley Capital Partners into the Roboyo organisation. We have the right partners to help us scale into new territories, not only in terms of geography, but also size, client offerings and acquisition targets. We are laser-focused on becoming the number 1 go-to hyper-automation partner for companies seeking to achieve efficiency, productivity and employee satisfaction. Looking at where we are today and all the opportunities available in a market that is rapidly evolving in front of our eyes is what makes me proud to now develop quicker than ever together with SCP as a new investor on our side."

