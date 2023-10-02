Deus X Capital launches to fund new fintech and digital assets

Today a new family office-backed investment and operating company, Deus X Capital, launched with the mission to invest in and operate companies that are helping to build a faster, cheaper and more accessible financial system.

Deus X is a specialist investment and operating company focused on private equity, venture capital, and venture build opportunities in the capital markets, fintech and digital assets sectors.

The company launches with an initial $1bn of assets, including existing investments and capital ready to be deployed in private equity, venture capital, venture building and fund allocation opportunities in the digital asset, blockchain, fintech and institutional capital markets sectors.

The company is under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Tim Grant, formerly Head of EMEA at Galaxy, who is also appointed Chairman of Deus X portfolio company Alpha Lab 40

Grant will work alongside Deus X’s Chief Investment Officer, Stuart Connolly, who has been running Red Acre Ventures, since 2020. All Red Acre Ventures investments and activities will now operate under the Deus X Capital banner.

Deus X has also incubated and developed in-house digital asset companies TradeLocker and FunderPro and will continue to replicate this model by building and investing in new ventures from inception as part of the venture build platform.

Deus X’s existing investments include:

Netrios , a SaaS enterprise producing middle and back office software for FX and crypto brokerages, which is 100% owned by Deus X.

Stakes in publicly listed companies, such as quant-driven crypto asset manager Hilbert Group, and digital assets and blockchain financial services and investment manager Galaxy.

Venture capital investments such as SEBA, HAYVN and Cryptochill

Deus X also has allocations to several hedge funds.

Tim Grant, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We believe combining technology with humanity can help create greater prosperity for everyone. The existing financial system is expensive, unwieldy and works for the few, not the many. We are committed to investing in and building the most innovative digital asset, fintech and capital markets businesses, constructing a complementary portfolio of companies that can contribute to creating a new financial system that removes silos, lowers barriers to entry and can create better outcomes for everyone.”

Deus X invests globally and is present in Malta, London and the UAE.

Lead image: Deus X.