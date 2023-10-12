London AI startup TitanML bags $2.8M launching AI-Powered LLM tool Titan Takeoff

London-based AI startup TitanML has raised a $2.8 million Pre-seed funding round and launched its solution Titan Takeoff an AI-powered tool to make large language model (LLM) deployment take off.

The funding round was led by Octopus Ventures and involved participation from a number of angel investors supporting deeptech.

Tackling development and deployment issues when companies introduce AI, the founding team of Dr. James Dborin, Meryem Arik and Dr. Fergus Finn have created enterprise-ready software that claims to make LLM deployment ‘faster, cheaper and easier for machine learning teams’.

The company was founded in 2021 and took flight from a postdoctoral research project Finn and Dborin worked on at University College London.

“Machine learning teams are facing a whole host of problems in model deployment - from GPU shortages to concerns over privacy when deploying through third parties like OpenAI. We’re transforming what was once the most challenging part of the development cycle into the easiest and most efficient, and it’s here where our flagship product, Takeoff, comes into its own," says Arik.

Titan by name and titans by the nature of who it hangs out with, the startup has already secured partnerships with tech titans like Intel and AWS, claiming it has seen a 90 precent reduction in compute costs and 20x latency improvements within just hours of deployment in some of the enterprises adopting the tech.

“TitanML makes it possible for businesses to significantly reduce the processing requirements of high specification models quickly, cheaply, and with minimal trade-offs, unlocking the true potential of these technologies,” says Mat Munro, Investor, Deep Tech Team, Octopus Ventures.

Lead image: TitanML founders. Photo: Uncredited.