myenergi secures another £30M for smart home energy solutions

This week, British smart home energy technology manufacturer myenergi, secured a £30 million investment.

myenergi was founded in 2016, and is renowned for producing the world’s first solar-compatible EV charger – zappi.

Alongside being able to charge an electric vehicle from the mains supply, it can harness 100 percent renewable energy by constantly monitoring self-generation and diverting available renewable power to the charger.

The company specialises in helping consumers to monitor, manage and maximise their own renewable generation, and use energy — including to charge an electric vehicle — in the smartest way possible.

myenergi also offers an innovative solar diverter – eddi; and a smart home battery – libbi; all of which can be inter-connected for an optimal eco-smart home.

The funding is raised from Energy Impact Partners (EIP) to support significant future growth and internationalisation. The company secured £30 million in debt finance from HSBC earlier this year.

Lee Sutton, co-founder and CEO, commented:

“We are delighted to have found an investor in EIP that truly understands our purpose, mission, vision and values. With the team’s extensive support, we can expand further the products and services offered within our home energy ecosystem, making our solutions available to even more consumers worldwide. The investment will help deliver our next generation of product development and innovation, including our planned growth in grid services – such as demand side response- allowing us to better support our customers in undertaking their home energy transition. We will also invest in service excellence to ensure our customers benefit from the best frontline support.”

EIP’s Nazo Moosa, Managing Partner, EIP Europe, will join the myenergi board as part of the equity investment.

Lead image: Jordan Brompton co-founder and CMO; and Lee Sutton, co-founder and CEO via myenergi. Photo: Uncredited.