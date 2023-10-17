Creative Force raises $8.9M to integrate AI into its e-commerce content platform and scale its HQ

This week Creative Force, Danish makers of an end-to-end creative operations workflow platform for e-commerce retailers and brands, announced it has raised $8.9 million in Series A funding from Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO) and Hearst Ventures, the global venture capital division of Hearst. The new funding brings the company’s total funding to $17.9 million.

Launched in November 2019, Creative Force’s workflow platform for e-commerce content creation enables retailers, brands, and commercial studios to deliver high-quality and consistent e-commerce and editorial images, video, and copy at scale.

The software integrates with common tools such as Capture One, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Adobe Workfront. The company’s clients include Columbia Sportswear, Bestseller, ALDO, Tommy Bahama, boohoo, OTTO, David Yurman, and more.

Creative Force will use the funding to scale its Danish headquarters and new US office in Boston and integrate generative AI into its platform.

Thomas Kragelund, CEO and co-founder of Creative Force, shared:

“Creative Force will help retailers and brands increase their creative production tenfold. We offer the only platform that manages the entire e-commerce content production workflow from end-to-end, so we are in a unique position to leverage generative AI to drive innovation at all stages of production, from planning to final file delivery. The investment from Hearst Ventures and EIFO will enable us to scale and holistically solve a perennial content production challenge, enabling brands to focus more on creativity and business goals.”

“Creative Force is poised to reshape the landscape of e-commerce content creation.

The company’s goal of empowering creative teams to transition from cost centres to value-add contributors within their enterprises, amplified by AI innovation that is mindful of the rights of IP holders, promises an exciting future where brands and retailers can drive sales increases and enhance customer experiences in an increasingly digital world,” said Megumi Ikeda, managing director at Hearst Ventures.

Lead image: product shot of Creative Force in action. Photo: Unknown.