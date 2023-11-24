This week in European tech: Big loans, US PE money moves in, and AI

This week our research tracked more than 85 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion. We saw over 10 exits and M&A transactions on the other end of the spectrum.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇨🇭ABB gets $547M loan From the European Investment Bank

🇬🇧 Statera Energy secures £300M in debt financing for green projects

🇸🇪 Matsmart-Motatos tackling food waste with €40M investment led by Circularity Capital

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Partners Group sells UK software maker Civica to Blackstone

🇬🇧 Aonic acquires VR game developer nDreams in $110M deal

🇵🇹 Esseco Group acquires majority shares in winetech company WATGRID

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇺🇸 Tiger Global’s private equity boss to step down

🇩🇰 Denmark’s European Energy announces €150M funding facility for renewable energy projects

🇪🇸 Tritemius launches a €50M fund to invest in Web 3.0 startups

🇪🇸 Bcombinator will launch a fund of €40M to invest in startups

🇳🇱 Dutch VC firm TIIN Capital launches new cyber tech fund with a target size of €100M

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧 Autumn Statement broadly welcomed by UK tech

🇬🇧 UK law change allows patenting of key AI technology

🇺🇦 Ukraine fires top cybersecurity officials

🇬🇧 Deliveroo riders are not employees, Supreme Court rules

🇪🇺 Hiring across European tech startups is down nearly 40 percent

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇬🇧 Tech giants join Cambridge University's Founders initiative for startup acceleration

🇩🇪 How AI helped Earlybird find Aleph Alpha

🇸🇪 ArK Kapital gears up for US expansion, welcomes former Blackstone executive John McCormick as investor

🇱🇻 PrintyMed spins a web of innovation with bio-friendly spider silk

🇧🇪 Former Tesla engineer leads Belgium's first DAC technology climatetech startup Sirona Technologies

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇫🇷 Investors back Callyope's AI tool for treating mental health conditions with €2.2M equity funding

🇬🇧 Northern Gritstone invests £2M in Floreon's sustainable bioplastics

🇬🇧 Phare Health raises £2.5М сeed for AI-driven hospital fintech

🇳🇱 RespiQ awarded €4M EIC Pathfinder grant for COPD monitoring device

🇹🇷 Salus secures $4.7M for its personalised mental health platform

Lead image: wirestock