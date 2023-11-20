Esseco Group acquires majority shares in winetech company WATGRID

Today winetech company WATGRID announces that its majority shares have been acquired by an Italian multinational company, Esseco Group, which operates in the alcoholic beverage sector and wine products and services market,

WATGRID, known in the market as WINEGRID, is a Portuguese company that has developed and patented technology for monitoring wine production using sensors.

Applied at different stages of wine production, particularly during fermentation, these sensors collect real-time data on fermentation's progress and other important parameters.

The data collected is then processed by AI software and advanced algorithms within a proprietary information system on a SaaS platform. This provides valuable insights to winemakers about fermentation and ageing, helping them make decisions quickly and reduce production costs

According to Samuele Benelli, General Manager of Enartis:

"This is a milestone in the evolution of Enartis, allowing the company to consolidate its position globally in the wine industry, offering its customers an even more comprehensive and innovative integrated range of products and services."

Piermario Ticozzelli, Strategic Business Director of Enartis adds;

WINEGRID technology will enable producers to increase the efficiency of their wineries. Additionally, the AI software will enable them to perform predictive analysis of their production, minimising the need for product sampling and analysis during the winemaking process."

"Enartis represents an opportunity for WINEGRID to gain direct access to the wine production sector globally due to the seamless integration of expertise between the two worlds, which are naturally complementary: together, we listen to the voice of winemakers and provide the answer to their needs," said Rogério Nogueira, co-founder and CEO of WINEGRID.

Lead image via WATGRID. Photo: Uncredited.