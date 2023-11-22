Investors back Callyope's AI tool for treating mental health conditions with €2.2M equity funding

Today Callyope, an AI-based mental health monitoring company, announced a €2.2 million equity funding round.

The company is building a speech-based remote patient monitoring platform for people living with schizophrenia, major depression and bipolar disorders.

The platform is powered by machine learning technologies that securely analyse acoustic and linguistic patterns to monitor patient symptoms.

The platform helps psychiatrists improve the quality of care by assessing treatment efficacy to reduce the time needed to find the right treatment; and by detecting onsets of relapses to avoid re-hospitalisations.

Martin Denais, co-founder and CEO of Callyope shared:

We have the conviction that our monitoring platform will become the foundation for affordable and evidence-based mental health care.”

The funding is co-led by 360 Capital and BPI Digital Venture, alongside No Label Ventures and business angels such as Thomas Clozel (Co-founder and CEO of Owkin) and Adrien Montfort (Co-founder & CTO of Sorare).

Emanuele Levi, General Partner at 360 Capital, shared:

“Mental health is one of the most pressing issues of our time. Prevalence among young people is skyrocketing while a shortage of caretakers is aggravating. Society needs scalable solutions for personalised care in mental health."

After earning recognition from French psychiatrists by winning the Encephale 2023 award, Callyope is now partnering with world-renowned psychiatric hospitals on research projects aimed at collecting clinical datasets to validate Callyope’s algorithms.

Callyope will use the funding to expand its network of research partners globally, enhance its machine learning technologies – with a strong focus on patient privacy – and advance its regulatory roadmap, with the ultimate goal of becoming the foundation for affordable and personalised mental health care.

Lead image: Callyope. Photo: Uncredited.