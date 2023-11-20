Turkish startup Salus secures $4.7M for its personalised mental health platform

Today mental health platform Salus, announced it closed a $4.7 million Seed investment round, bringing its fundraising to over $5.5 million since inception.

Salus' platform is the only comprehensive, personalised mental health product in the region, aiming to make preventive health services—particularly in mental health—affordable and accessible.

It offers a science-backed, measurable approach to persuade employers to invest in their employees' mental health, demonstrating a substantial return on investment and enhancing employee well-being at scale.

The platform is also exploring expansion into nutrition and physical health services.

Northzone leads this oversubscribed round with participation from 500 Emerging Europe, Pitchdrive, and the CVC arm of İş Bank.

The funding round also saw double-down investments from existing investors Collective Spark and Wamda Capital, alongside angel investors including Fırat İleri (Hummingbird Ventures), Adam Anders (Anterra Capital), İnanç Balcı (Crestone VC & Lazada), Egem Eraslan (Midas) Can Yücaoğlu (MAP Investment), Mehmet Yılmaz (Freeletics & Zavvy), Joshua Cornelius (Freeletics & Zavvy) and Kıvanç Semen (Dataguard).

According to AlperenAdikti, co-founder and CEO of Salus:

"Closing one of the largest seed rounds ever raised by a Turkish startup just 16 months post-founding, amidst a challenging macroeconomic climate, is not just a milestone—it's a testament to the urgent need and belief in Salus' mission. We are excited and ready to propel forward with the support of our exceptional investors and partners."

Currently operating in Türkiye. Salus has ambitious plans to expand its services across the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

The new capital injection will be pivotal in strengthening Salus' clinical network, investing in technology and user experience, and scaling B2B business development efforts to solidify its market presence.

Lead image: Salus. Photo: Uncredited.