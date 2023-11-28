Cloudsmith secures $11M Series A2 for supply chain management software

Cloudsmith, a Belfast-headquartered software supply chain management firm, announced $11 million in Series A2 financing.

Cloudsmith’s cloud-native platform provides a comprehensive suite of artefact storage, management, and distribution solutions. It allows developers and companies to streamline and control their software supply chain, improve collaboration and accelerate product delivery.

Users have a single, reliable source for managing all their software assets, including datasets required to build the AI products of the future.

MMC Ventures leads the funding which brings the cpmpany's funding to $28.9 million. It follows the recent appointment of new CEO Glenn Weinstein to accelerate Cloudsmith’s growth.

Weinstein said:

“Despite economic headwinds and a slow VC funding market, this announcement reaffirms our investors' confidence in Cloudsmith. We’ve been successfully disrupting and reinventing the software supply chain market. “This fresh infusion of capital also comes as industry demand for secure and reliable software supply chain solutions is surging. Cybersecurity attacks of increasing severity have become more frequent, and threaten reputational damage, data exfiltration and IP theft.”

Weinstein also emphasised the strategic importance of its Belfast headquarters which benefits from unique access to both UK and EU markets.

“Belfast is a leading tech hub with a thriving digital economy. We see this renewed round of investment as a doubling down on Cloudsmith’s commitment to this vibrant city,” he said.

The company will use the funds to scale operations as it serves its global client base, including companies such as Shopify, PagerDuty, Font Awesome, HP and EnterpriseDB.

Lead image: Cloudsmith CEO Glenn Weinstein via Cloudsmith. Photo: Uncredited.