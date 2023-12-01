Dutch startup HULO.ai secures €800,000 investment for AI-driven water conservation

This week LUMO Labs and the Netherlands Enabling Water Technology (NEW) Fund invested €800,000 in Wetsus Research Institute spin-off HULO.ai.

The Dutch startup develops advanced AI algorithms to tackle water loss, a critical global challenge. HULO.ai offers a solution that detects and localises water leakages in real-time within water distribution networks, enabling efficient and timely interventions.

The solution is backed by research and validations at Dutch water utilities — one of Europe’s most innovative water technology hubs.

By leveraging AI, HULO.ai minimises the need for extensive physical infrastructure checks, reduces water loss and ultimately contributes to water conservation.

Robbert Lodewijks, Co-founder and CEO of HULO.ai shared:

“We are excited to accelerate our journey towards creating more sustainable water management solutions. It has been a crazy journey till now and we are very happy with the investors we have on board. It’s not only about the investment; the knowledge these investors have on board is invaluable for the global impact we want to make with this company."

The growing global demand for sustainable water management solutions is as urgent as it is important,” said Andy Lürling, Founding Partner of LUMO Labs.

“We are drawn by HULO.ai’s potential to lead and transform the water management industry on a global scale with its cutting-edge AI technology.”

The funds from this investment will help enhance and scale HULO.ai's cloud-based solution, targeting regions where water scarcity and leakage are most critical.

Lead image: HULO.ai’s founders Frank van der Hulst, and Robbert Lodewijks (Left to Right). Photo: Uncredited.