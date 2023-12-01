Avast co-founder invests in Keboola's $32M Series A funding round

Keboola, a Prague-based data preparation platform has secured $32 million in a Series A funding round. The capital is aimed at supporting the company’s 2024 expansion plans that include Continental Europe, the UK, and the US.

Avast co-founder invests

Following a $5 million Seed round closed in late 2022, Keboola’s significantly larger $32 million Series A round was led by US-based private equity firm Viking Global Investors and saw the participation of Presto Ventures, Reflex Capital, TCF Capital, and several angel investors including Czechia’s 13th wealthiest person, Avast co-founder Eduard Kučera.

Automate and analyse

With the adage “every company today is a technology company” in mind, data is essential to every business everywhere. However, this statement comes with a caveat — reliable, manageable, and accurate data is essential. A factor and demand becoming ever more pressing as AI-powered projects continue to skyrocket across every industry.

This is where Keboola steps into the picture. The company’s offer helps clients capture, analyse, and reveal crucial information that can then feed internal analytics projects and data products such as churn prediction, logistics flow, and revenue prediction. According to the company, data projects can be established with one click and augmented as needed.

10x

Ultimately, the goal of Keboola's automation offer is to help clients including Czech / German retailer Rohlik Group, Publicis Groupe, Deloitte, Erste Group, BNP Paribas, and Allegro, add efficiency, citing a 10x improvement in the speed of data engineering and reduce costs.

Keboola CEO Pavel Dolezal shared:

“We have been gratified by the feedback we’ve received from our clients who feel they now have full control of their data and processes in ways they didn’t before, and have been encouraged that many customers have found Keboola useful across business AI initiatives, which we expect to continue to drive demand for our platform.”

Lead image: Keboola co-founders Pavel Dolezal and Petr Simecek (left to right). Photo: Uncredited.