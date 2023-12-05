Mistral AI reportedly close to closing €450M deal at $2B valuation

While generative AI has been a long time in the making, its powers weren’t readily apparent to the general public until OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT just over a year ago.

While European investors' contributions to the sector have lagged a bit behind those of their US and Asian counterparts, the game of catchup is clearly on.

$2 billion valuation

Having made a splash on the scene with a €105 million Seed round investment, just a month after its founding, the French generative AI startup is reportedly close to closing a fresh €450 million investment deal that would provide the company with a valuation of $2 billion.

Sources close to Bloomberg report that Andreessen Horowitz is leading the round with a €200 million investment, with Nvidia and Salesforce committing another €120 million in convertible debt.

As part of the deal, Mistral’s three co-founders Arthur Mensch, Timothée Lacroix and Guillaume Lample will part with more than €1 million a piece in equity. Also cited in the offload of shares is Mistral AI’s chief advisor, former French minister Cedric O.

€900 million

While still yet to be confirmed, in combination with Aleph Alpha’s recent $500 million raising of funds, the Mistral AI deal would see over €900 million pour into European AI-focused startups in just one month.

Game on.

Lead image: The Mistral AI team in Paris via Mistral AI. Photo: Uncredited.