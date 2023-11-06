Aleph Alpha raises over $500M in Series B funding for European AI development

Today, German Generative AI company Aleph Alpha announced it has successfully raised more than $500 million in a Series B funding round.

The investment is led by the Innovation Park Artificial Intelligence (Ipai), Bosch Ventures, and the companies of Schwarz Group, Europe's largest retailer and owner of Lidl and Kaufland.

Aleph Alpha was founded in 2019 to research and build the foundational technology for an era of strong AI. It deploys transformative AI like large language and multimodal models and runs the fastest European commercial AI cluster, supplying B2B and B2G solutions with explainable and trustworthy AI in a fully sovereign application.

The funding will be invested in category-defining research on foundation models, and advanced product capabilities, especially for business-critical environments. plus commercialisation with selected key partners.

Other new investors include Berlin-based Christ&Company Consulting, the global edge-to-cloud company Hewlett Packard Enterprise and German multinational enterprise application software company SAP, as well as Burda Principal Investments. Existing institutional investors participate in addition, completing the oversubscribed round.

With the funds, Aleph Alpha will further expand key academic partnerships and contributions, and remains committed to reproducibility, excellence and sharing innovation through open source.

According to Jonas Andrulis, CEO and founder of Aleph Alpha:

“With this latest investment, we will continue to enhance our capabilities and enable our partners to be at the forefront of this technological development. To empower customers, Aleph Alpha will continue to expand its offerings while maintaining independence and flexibility for customers in infrastructure, cloud compatibility, on-premise support and hybrid setups. The ongoing developments will extend interfaces and customisation options tailored to business-critical requirements. For customers with a significant responsibility and in strategic environments where sovereignty is at risk, we will remain the best option.”

Dr. Tanja Rückert, Member of the Board of Management and Chief Digital Officer of Robert Bosch, shared:

“Actively developing Generative AI will be crucial for Europe’s technological sovereignty. That’s why we at Bosch are opening fields of application and business models and playing a key role in shaping this cutting-edge technology together with other companies such as Aleph Alpha.”

Lead image: Jonas Andrulis. Photo Thomas Ecke