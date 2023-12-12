French medtech startup i-Virtual secures €3M for measuring vital signs through video selfies

Today French medtech startup i-Virtual announced its second funding round of €3 million, bringing the company's funding to €6.1 million.

The Metz-based company developed the first CE-certified as a Medical Device technology for measuring vital signs through a simple video selfie.

Aided by cardio-respiratory and well-being parameters measured are helpful in telemedicine and health prevention and well-being.

i-Virtual has clients from 5 European countries in the telemedicine sector and is developing partnerships with prestigious players in the automotive and aerospace industries.

i-Virtual welcomes Malakoff Humanis as an investor through a partnership between its CVC 'MH Innov' and Elaia. The team is also delighted with the continued support of its historical investors, Elaia and UI Investissement.

The company also brings together more than a hundred Business Angels by raising part of its funds via the TUDIGO crowdfunding platform. It is also supported by the Grand Est region, which, through Bpifrance, again shows its support by providing funding as part of the "Grand Est - France 2030 regionalised" scheme.

According to Gaël Constancin, i-Virtual's CEO:

"We are delighted to welcome Malakoff Humanis as a strategic industrial partner in this crucial phase of our growth. We have a long history of strong interest from the insurance sector, and this investment through the partnership between Malakoff Humanis and Elaia confirms i-Virtual's strategic positioning.

Their expertise and commitment to innovation align perfectly with i-Virtual's vision. This additional funding will enable us to accelerate the development of our products and consolidate our leading position in the market."



Gauthier Lalande, Executive Director of MH Innov shared:

"This investment is in line with Malakoff Humanis' desire to seek out more disruptive technology for the benefit of our customers daily and thus to integrate I-Virtual's solution into our offerings. Our investment also illustrates our objective of supporting the best startups in the healthcare deep tech sector to develop the impact of digital health across the country, particularly in areas where it is becoming difficult to obtain physical medical appointments. We are proud to be able to support I-Virtual, a French nugget in the health deeptech space, to help it achieve this shared ambition."

The company aims to use the funding to accelerate its commercial development across Europe and finalise its R&D work on camera-based blood pressure measurement, opening up new possibilities for remote medical monitoring and the prevention of cardiovascular disease.

i-Virtual will also continue to develop its roadmap for researching new biomarkers through the camera, paving the way for innovative medical applications.

Lead image: i-Virtual. Photo: Uncredited.