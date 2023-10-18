Fentech raises €1.2M for its sales forecasting solution helping retailers fight inflation

Today, sales forecasting company Fentech announced it has raised €1.2 million, led by Elaia.

The company has developed an AI system, Clairvoyant, for sales forecasting, allowing retail companies to adapt to unstable economic situations and rising inflation rates.

It makes forecasts from the most detailed information (SKU, stores) to better consider each product's specificities and obtain the most reliable forecasts possible.

Clairvoyant analyses and proposes actions promoting the collective interest while taking into account the needs and constraints of each S&OP stakeholder through four main modules :

Demand forecasts,

Supply and allocations,

Pricing and promotions, and

Product launches and assortments.

In short, Clairvoyant addresses the problems encountered with manual forecasting and using Excel: too time-consuming, too complex and too many parameters.

Supported by the investment fund Elaia and BPI, this funding round aims to develop the R&D and commercial teams to be closer to customers and their daily challenges.

Lead image: Clark Street Mercantile.