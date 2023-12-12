Fighting fashion industry waste, Türkiye-founded Myth AI stitches together $1.3M

It’s a fairly well-known fact that the fashion industry is rife with waste. With an estimated 92 million tonnes of textiles waste produced annually, the footwear and garment industries combined account for approximately 8 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

However, from Recover’s efforts to recycle cotton to Unfolded’s efforts to fight fast fashion, our industry is clearly aware of the damage and is doing something about it.

Now armed with a $1.3 million Seed round investment, add Türkiye-founded Myth AI to this growing list of fashion waste-fighting startups.

Patterns by AI

When thinking about fashion, textile patterns might not be the first thought that comes to mind, but play a vital role in the development of a wearable.

Traditionally, fashion houses have relied on fabric suppliers to offer up designs, most often in the form of swatches and prototypes. If, or rather when, a design is rejected or modifications are requested, this already-produced textile is, well, about that 92 million tonnes of waste produced annually, this is just one contributor.

Byproduct as the product

Myth AI’s founder and CEO Özgecan Üstgül says the origins of the company began while creating an in-house solution to support her established fashion line Women & Women.

Now incorporating generative AI, the goal of Myth is to streamline the pattern-making process, ultimately helping to create a more sustainable design and production process.

According to the startup, its services offer can accelerate the design process by up to 70 percent, and increase efficiency by up to 80 percent.

Üstgül shared:

“Our technology currently allows brands to create distinctive patterns within minutes, setting them apart in an industry often reliant on fabric suppliers. By drastically streamlining the process, we're not only enhancing efficiency but also addressing fashion’s sustainability issues by significantly reducing fabric swatches and prototypes.”

Myth AI is no myth

Already in use by brands including Italy’s Ratti, Spain’s Telater, and Türkiye’s Sun Textile, Elyaf Textile, Gama Textile, Zorlu Textile, Halmer Fabric, Myth AI is now targeting UK-based brands and opened an office in London earlier this year.

Financed by Birkan Kül of Getir.com, Philip Morris International’s Emre Kozlu, and the founder of Turkish textiles firm Faik Ulutas, Myth AI intends to use the $1.3 million Seed investment to push further into the UK market as well as test the waters in others, although Üstgül declined to comment where specifically.

Lead image: Myth AI founder and CEO Özgecan Üstgül.