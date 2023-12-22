Link11 raises €26.5M investment for patented DDoS protenction

This week sees IT security provider Link11 close another financing round with the Dutch investor Pride Capital Partners raising €26.5 million.

The software and IT investor has acquired a minority stake in Link11 and provides additional mezzanine financing.

Founded in 2005 and Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company offers a pioneering global security cloud platform that protects the digital value creation of companies worldwide against devastating cyber attacks.

Link11 offers patented DDoS protection, which relies on machine learning and consistent automation.

Link11's global multi-terabit network with currently 42+ PoPs (Points Of Presence), which connects the DDoS filter clusters, is monitored around the clock by the Link11 Security Operations Center.

The scalable solutions are offered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

Jens-Philipp Jung, Founder and CEO of Link11, shared:

"We are delighted that the investment from Pride Capital Partners will allow us to take the next steps and continue our relationship since 2019. Despite the current economic uncertainty, we had several attractive offers for investment but decided on Pride Capital. Having such a strong partner with many years of experience in financing the growth of B2B companies in the SaaS sector brings us closer to our goal of making the internet a safer place."

According toLars van 't Hoenderdaal, Managing Partner of Pride Capital Partners:

"Link11 has experienced above-average growth in recent years. We are pleased to continue to support the company in its product development and future expansion strategy. The investment marks a milestone and strengthens our position as a strategic partner."

The new funds will create space for the planned product developments and the international go-to-market strategy.

Lead image: Jens-Philipp Jung, Founder and CEO of Link11. Photo: uncredited.