Gymondo's parent Company 7NXT expands into mindfulness with 7Mind acquisition

Today 7NXT, owner and operator of fitness platform Gymondo, is acquiring 7Mind to create an all-encompassing consumer digital platform for physical and mental fitness and wellbeing.

Gymondo is the leading D2C online fitness platform in the DACH region, offering workout videos, customised fitness programmes and personalised nutrition plans to over 500,000 paying subscribers.

Headquartered in Berlin, 7Mind is a leading player in the German digital healthcare sector, offering mindfulness.

Founded in 2015, 7Mind has expanded quickly, generating double-digit revenue growth and strong margins between 2020 and 2022.

Adding 7Mind will enable 7NXT to expand its product offering to include mindfulness and meditation content, providing users with an all-encompassing offering.

7NXT founder & CEO Markan Karajica said:

“This is a transformational deal for 7NXT and Gymondo, which will help to diversify our business, increasing our B2B customer base while adding valuable mindfulness content for our existing and new customers. It’s a win-win combination, and we are pleased to welcome 7Mind on our journey to build an international market leader for physical and mental wellbeing.”

Oakley Capital actively invests in 7NXT. Oakley Capital founder and Managing Partner Peter Dubens said:

“Markan and his team have successfully leveraged the power of social media and influencers to build a powerful online fitness brand. Adding 7Mind will transform Gymondo into one of the leading one-stop shops for fitness and wellbeing, catering to consumers and corporates alike. It also demonstrates Oakley’s ability to nurture digital-first businesses and support portfolio companies with strategic acquisitions.”

