Camera equipment sharing platform Gearo closes down

Today brings the sad news that camera equipment-sharing platform Gearo is discontinuing on March 31, 2024.

According to information issued today by the 8-year-old company, the extensive task and costs of managing the platform and its community mean further development has proved unfeasible.

The platform created a unique community for 22,000 creative professionals in Germany and Austria, fostering a supportive environment where members could rely on each other through various equipment rentals.

Gearo has played a crucial role in connecting photographers and videographers, enabling them to share high-quality gear and collaborate on creative projects. It offered a great idea of the circular economy in practice.

In light of Gearo's closure, Gearbooker, another camera equipment provider in the European sharing economy, is offering an alternative for Gearo users in Germany and Austria.

Jonathan Stranders, CEO at Gearbooker, shared:

"Gearo has been an invaluable platform for creative professionals, and we acknowledge the unique community it built in Germany and Austria. While it's disheartening to see it go offline, we at Gearbooker are committed to providing a seamless alternative, ensuring that the collaborative spirit of Gearo lives on."

Gearbooker offers a diverse inventory of cameras, lenses, and accessories. The platform prioritises user safety and satisfaction, providing a reliable and user-friendly space for photographers, videographers and other content creators to continue their creative journey.

Lead image: Gearbooker.