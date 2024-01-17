CurifyLabs acquires IP from Mehta Heino, boosting 3D printed personalised medicine production.

Finnish health technology pioneer CurifyLabs announced today that it has acquired significant intellectual property (IP) from Mehta Heino Industries Oy, a front-runner in 3D printing hardware development.

CurifyLabs is a Finnish health tech company founded in 2021. It develops solutions for producing personalised medicines in hospitals and compounding pharmacies.

The demand for personalised medicine is increasing. Uniformed drug treatments often fall short of addressing the unique needs of patients. Personalised treatment and medication are crucial, especially for cancer patients and children.

According to a European Commission report, over 50 percent of medicines are not registered for use in children.

CurifyLabs continues to focus product development, especially on paediatric populations.

CurifyLabs' automated on-demand manufacturing concept, "the Pharma Kit," and printable pharmaceutical inks enable personalised mass customisation of medicines, allowing patient safety and efficacy at a significantly lower cost.

The Kit eliminates the manual process and makes compounding more accessible, cost-effective, safe, and scalable. CurifyLabs is bringing automation to pharmacy compounding, and with this acquisition, new features are made possible.

The company has customers in eight European countries, employs 20 professionals, and has raised €3.5 million in funding.

According to Charlotta Topelius, co-founder and CEO of CurifyLabs:

"The acquisition of Mehta Heino's IP and other assets is a game-changer for us. Their innovative approach to 3D printing technology perfectly aligns with our vision, enabling wider adoption of personalised treatments. This acquisition is not merely about growing our portfolio; it's about leading the industry into a new era."

In addition to the IP acquisition, Petri Heino, CTO of Mehta Heino, joins CurifyLabs as Lead Hardware Engineer, further strengthening CurifyLabs' position in redefining the landscape of solutions in personalised medicine manufacturing.

Petri Heino commented:

"CurifyLabs presents an extraordinary opportunity to push the boundaries of what is possible in 3D printing and advanced robotics in healthcare.

My co-founder Santosh Mehta and I spent eight years developing our technology, and we are thrilled to see our IP contribute to groundbreaking advancements for the benefit of vulnerable patient populations that need personalised treatments."

Lead image: CurifyLabs. Photo: uncredited.